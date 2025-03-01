Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,616 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.78.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

