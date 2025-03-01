Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,600 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith Bethel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.