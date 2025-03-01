2,921 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

