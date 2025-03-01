QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,066 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 104,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 648.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 157,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

