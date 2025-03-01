Jack in the Box’s (JACK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $724.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $76.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

