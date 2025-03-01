NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NPK International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

NPK International Stock Up 1.7 %

NPK International stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. NPK International has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $527.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. NPK International had a negative net margin of 28.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NPK International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

