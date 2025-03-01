Insider Buying: OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Director Buys 47,659 Shares of Stock

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) Director John P. Kenny bought 47,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $151,079.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,800.55. This represents a 204.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OraSure Technologies Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.05. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

