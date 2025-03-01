Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of VOOV opened at $190.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $170.26 and a 52 week high of $199.72.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
