Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VOOV opened at $190.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $170.26 and a 52 week high of $199.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.