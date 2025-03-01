Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $472,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,328,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,699 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,109,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after acquiring an additional 357,771 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

