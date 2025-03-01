Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURBY. UBS Group raised Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

