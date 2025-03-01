Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,436 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $336,375,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,623,000 after acquiring an additional 883,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 334.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,475,000 after acquiring an additional 808,990 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 43,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,182,000 after purchasing an additional 343,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $409.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $409.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.09.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

