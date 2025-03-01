Maripau Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VB opened at $237.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.19 and a 200 day moving average of $242.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.