Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New $420,000 Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,746,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,302.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 140,886 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,773,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 98,275 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Shares of BR stock opened at $241.26 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $244.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,132.80. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,162. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

