WR Wealth Planners LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

