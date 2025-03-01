Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Bouygues Price Performance
BOUYY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. 46,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,181. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $8.27.
Bouygues Company Profile
