Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $853,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $598.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

