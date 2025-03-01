Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.81%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

