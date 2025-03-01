LifeStance Health Group’s (LFST) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.28. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after purchasing an additional 729,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 297,723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 35,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 219,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.