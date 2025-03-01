TPG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $423,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,761 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after buying an additional 1,674,798 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,253 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 914,643 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.32 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

