RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in February

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

RWEOY stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.94.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

