RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in February

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %
RWEOY stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.94.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RWE Aktiengesellschaft
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.