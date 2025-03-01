Hosking Partners LLP Sells 115,445 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115,445 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $53,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $199.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average of $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $934.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.87%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
