Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 1,292 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 81,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,732,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,966,000 after buying an additional 202,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $201.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $125.26 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.89 and its 200-day moving average is $182.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

