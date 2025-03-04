Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIGI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

CIGI stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

