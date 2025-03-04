China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Price Performance

Shares of CLPXY traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.60. 2,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.08. China Longyuan Power Group has a 52 week low of C$6.64 and a 52 week high of C$10.68.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

