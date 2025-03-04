China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China Longyuan Power Group Price Performance
Shares of CLPXY traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.60. 2,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.08. China Longyuan Power Group has a 52 week low of C$6.64 and a 52 week high of C$10.68.
China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile
