Patten Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,565,931.52. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $110.36 and a 12-month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

