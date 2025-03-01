IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

