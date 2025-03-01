Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $412,000 Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $45,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,749.51. The trade was a 26.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $466,720.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 363 shares in the company, valued at $6,817.14. This represents a 98.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -669.77%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

