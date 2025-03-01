National Pension Service Has $35.38 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,301,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $35,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $26.34 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

