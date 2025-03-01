Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,970 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 61.7% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE FPI opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 102.89%. The company had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. Research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Good bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,916.95. The trade was a 17.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

