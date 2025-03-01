MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. MasTec updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.340 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.350-5.840 EPS.

MasTec Trading Up 2.9 %

MasTec stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.55. 3,335,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,766. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

