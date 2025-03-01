Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $5,923,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $207.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $196.80 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $277.00 price target (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

