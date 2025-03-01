GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.05. GigCapital4 shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
GigCapital4 Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the third quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the third quarter worth $2,701,000.
About GigCapital4
GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GigCapital4
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.