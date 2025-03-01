GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.05. GigCapital4 shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

GigCapital4 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the third quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the third quarter worth $2,701,000.

About GigCapital4

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

