STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,370,000 after buying an additional 529,308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in STERIS by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after acquiring an additional 179,829 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,251,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2,123.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 113,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,336 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 0.4 %

STE opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $197.82 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.11.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.