Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 28,696 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,696 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up approximately 3.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $20,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 1.8 %

COR stock opened at $253.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.73. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

