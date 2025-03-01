Providence First Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

