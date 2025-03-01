Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $3.58. Tilly’s shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 244,432 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Tilly's Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.16). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilly's

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

