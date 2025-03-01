Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.33 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 87.80 ($1.10). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.10), with a volume of 31,336 shares traded.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £237.66 million and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.21.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.03%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

