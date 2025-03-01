US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $122,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average is $178.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

