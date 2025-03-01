Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Raised by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 634,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 7.9% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $28,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 875.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
