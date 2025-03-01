Bank OZK Sells 554 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank OZK lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.26 and a 200-day moving average of $169.75.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

