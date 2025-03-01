iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (BATS:GOVZ)

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 12.1 %
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 257,034 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
