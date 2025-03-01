TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TomTom Price Performance
OTCMKTS TMOAY opened at $2.33 on Friday. TomTom has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.
About TomTom
