TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TomTom Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMOAY opened at $2.33 on Friday. TomTom has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

