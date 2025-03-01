WR Wealth Planners LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

WR Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDV. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 31,692 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 137,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,647,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AVDV opened at $67.48 on Friday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $71.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

