Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 230 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $405.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

