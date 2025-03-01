William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CODI. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CODI opened at $21.90 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 208.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 273.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 827.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

