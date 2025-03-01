WR Wealth Planners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,292 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after purchasing an additional 189,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 591,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 740,980 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,212,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,333,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.