Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMRC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

NYSE AMRC opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $618.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameresco by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 464,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ameresco by 81.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 450,571 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ameresco by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 613,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 229,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameresco by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after buying an additional 214,918 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

