1,720 Shares in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Acquired by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 36.6% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.71. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 9.39%.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 2,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $126,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,735.97. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 1,850 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $100,214.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,224.47. The trade was a 11.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,994 shares of company stock worth $729,430. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

