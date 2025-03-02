Norden Group LLC Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.47 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.