Providence First Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,769,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,285,000 after purchasing an additional 481,895 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 209.2% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183,789 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 166,380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 386,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VONG opened at $101.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.61. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

